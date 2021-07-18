IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock to C$6.00. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock. IAMGOLD traded as low as C$3.54 and last traded at C$3.56, with a volume of 504877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.72.

IMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.85 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.48.

The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.06.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$376.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.2991803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

