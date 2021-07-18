Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Trading Up 5.9%

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) was up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 221,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 361,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

