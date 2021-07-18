Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) Shares Gap Down to $27.22

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.22, but opened at $26.50. Liberty Global shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liberty Global stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

About Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

