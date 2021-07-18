The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Stock Price Up 4.1%

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)’s share price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.94 and last traded at $47.89. Approximately 291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 68,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.74 million, a P/E ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 30.16%. On average, analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1874 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YORW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The York Water by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in The York Water by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The York Water by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in The York Water by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The York Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 41.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

