Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.65

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.65 and last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 5093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EWTX. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewise Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $65,148,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $11,616,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $181,584,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $20,044,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

