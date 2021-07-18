Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $244,000 Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 44,230 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 293,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of SC opened at $40.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $41.57.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

