Barclays Increases Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target to $145.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its target price upped by Barclays from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised Lincoln Electric from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.00.

LECO opened at $134.29 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $136.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.44.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

