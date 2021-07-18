Barclays Analysts Give JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) a $187.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.33.

Shares of JPM opened at $151.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $2,691,159.86. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

