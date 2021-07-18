Roth Capital Raises Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $46.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price target lifted by Roth Capital from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $427.32 million, a PE ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $53.98.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

