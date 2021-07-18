Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STRL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sterling Construction by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the first quarter worth about $228,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

