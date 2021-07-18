UBS Group AG Invests $425,000 in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Separately, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $441,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLAQU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97. KL Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

