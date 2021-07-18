Mizuho Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $640.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $590.00 to $640.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s current price.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.32.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $556.36 on Friday. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $411.45 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 741.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,661 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paul John Balson boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

