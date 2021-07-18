Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Short Interest Up 90.0% in June

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PTOI opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03. Plastic2Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.
Plastic2Oil Company Profile
