Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Short Interest Up 90.0% in June

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTOI opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03. Plastic2Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

Plastic2Oil Company Profile

Plastic2Oil, Inc engages in the transforming waste plastics to oil and other fuel products in the United States. It produces light and heavy fuel products, such as naphtha, fuel oil No. 2 and fuel oil No. 6. The company also produces by-products, including a reusable off-gas similar to natural gas and a carbon residue known as petcoke.

