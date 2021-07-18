ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

ASOMY opened at $54.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 3.60. ASOS has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.25.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

