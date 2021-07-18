Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.90

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 1650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total value of $5,005,800.00. Also, major shareholder Paul B. Manning acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

