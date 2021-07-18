Wells Fargo & Company Boosts American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $305.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.18.

NYSE:AMT opened at $282.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.03. American Tower has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $284.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,612 shares of company stock valued at $17,312,747. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

