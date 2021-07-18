Wells Fargo & Company Boosts American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $305.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.18.
NYSE:AMT opened at $282.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.03. American Tower has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $284.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.
In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,612 shares of company stock valued at $17,312,747. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.
Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.