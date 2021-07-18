UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $480.00 at Citigroup

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $450.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

UNH opened at $419.70 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,801 shares of company stock worth $7,069,698 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,501,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 889 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,378 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,086 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

