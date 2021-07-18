Insider Selling: Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Director Sells 221,000 Shares of Stock

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 221,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $5,118,360.00.

AROC opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -411.29 and a beta of 2.18. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $195.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

