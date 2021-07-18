Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CEO Sells $3,510,471.26 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 27,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $3,510,471.26.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $119.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $147.90.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TER. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Teradyne by 130.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Teradyne by 46.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.