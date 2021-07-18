Edward Y. Abbo Sells 86,768 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 86,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $4,485,037.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 486,752 shares in the company, valued at $25,160,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AI opened at $50.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.60. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $2,248,670,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $156,929,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in C3.ai by 349.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,835,000 after purchasing an additional 930,171 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in C3.ai by 2,505.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,072,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,235 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $138,750,000. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.22.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

