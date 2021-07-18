Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Chairman Sells $3,994,842.03 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Chairman Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 47,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $3,994,842.03.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $94.44 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.96 and a 1 year high of $99.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.62.

Several brokerages have commented on PCOR. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

