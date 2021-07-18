74,320 Shares in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 74,320 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vodafone Group by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,339,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $98,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,006 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 940.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,955,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,389 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,560,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,709,000 after acquiring an additional 712,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,285,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,120,000 after acquiring an additional 695,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $16.67 price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.34.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

