NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NOW were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,821,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NOW by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,966,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOW by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,954,000 after acquiring an additional 838,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NOW by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 671,673 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NOW by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 762,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 574,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NOW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

DNOW stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.09. NOW Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

