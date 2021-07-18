Bank of America Downgrades FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Neutral

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 102.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FibroGen from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

FGEN stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.03. FibroGen has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $57.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

