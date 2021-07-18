Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Raised to C$11.00 at National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

KGC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

KGC stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $8,091,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $2,043,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

