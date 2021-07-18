Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviva has established a competitive position in North America. In the US, the world’s largest savings market, Aviva is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. Its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The company’s business is managed on a geographic basis through a regional management structure based on four regions, U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The four regions function as five operating segments as, due to the size of the U.K. region, it is split into two operating segments, U.K. Life and U.K. General Insurance, which undertake long term insurance and savings business and general insurance respectively. “

AVVIY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

AVVIY stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.25. Aviva has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $12.06.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

