Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Investec upgraded shares of Aviva to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Aviva alerts:

Shares of Aviva stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aviva has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $12.06.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.