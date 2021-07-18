NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.15 target price on NN Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NN Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.15.

Shares of NNGRY stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. NN Group has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 38.02 and a quick ratio of 38.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

