$177.55 Million in Sales Expected for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will post $177.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.50 million and the highest is $177.60 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year sales of $713.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $712.10 million to $714.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $785.05 million, with estimates ranging from $775.50 million to $794.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Shares of ALGM opened at $25.23 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

In related news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $27,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,814,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,385,747.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Brown sold 26,250 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $699,037.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,858,315 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

