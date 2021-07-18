Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.28% of Rocky Brands worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Rocky Brands by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of RCKY opened at $46.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $337.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.56. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.14.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

In other Rocky Brands news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,537,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,813. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.