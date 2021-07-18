Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,792,000 after purchasing an additional 137,012 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,645,000 after purchasing an additional 98,750 shares during the period. CQS US LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 345.3% during the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,069,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 829,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $25,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,846,373.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,119.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $117,695.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,741 shares of company stock worth $3,948,076 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.