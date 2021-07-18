NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,266 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 225.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 30,303 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in NETGEAR by 16.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 2.2% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 108,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $28,600.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,623 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $62,128.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,810 shares of company stock worth $7,540,263. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $37.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.81. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. NETGEAR’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

