Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.38 Million Stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Horizon Bancorp worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,343,000 after acquiring an additional 390,665 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $726.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.30. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.