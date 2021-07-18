Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 120.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Univest Financial in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 88,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $145,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $217,250. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

UVSP stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66. Univest Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $779.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

