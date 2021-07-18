China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in China Southern Airlines were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in China Southern Airlines in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $987,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZNH opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.49. China Southern Airlines Company Limited has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $39.96.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZNH has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. China Southern Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

