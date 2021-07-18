Citigroup Inc. Has $303,000 Stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seaboard by 200.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 12 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seaboard by 5.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Seaboard by 21.7% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Shares of SEB opened at $3,930.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,265.69. Seaboard Co. has a one year low of $2,624.50 and a one year high of $4,199.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 15.13%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.