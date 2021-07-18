Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,939 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 81.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,939 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 783,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,077,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 65.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,676,000 after acquiring an additional 24,123 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

SAFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.14.

Shares of SAFM opened at $181.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.88. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.57 and a fifty-two week high of $195.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

