Bank of Montreal Can Sells 7,951 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,951 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,995,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,026,000 after purchasing an additional 804,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,830,000 after buying an additional 188,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,851 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,536,000 after acquiring an additional 97,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,734,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNLI stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.53. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 280.23 and a beta of 1.92.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 4,407 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $145,519.14. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $103,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,879 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,249 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

