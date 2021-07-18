iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICF. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 478.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

ICF stock opened at $68.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.96. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.