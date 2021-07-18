Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 413 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $61.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIMO shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

