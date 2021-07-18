Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $25.31 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $565.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

