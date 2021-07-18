GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) CEO Darren Lampert Sells 186,245 Shares

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) CEO Darren Lampert sold 186,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $8,198,504.90.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.32 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.70.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

