Andrew Brannan Sells 7,553 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00.

Shares of BLKB opened at $70.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,179.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.44.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

BLKB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter valued at $464,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 14.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 10.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after acquiring an additional 20,337 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 38.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at about $2,985,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

