Bank of Montreal Can Has $109,000 Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 78.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 566,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,368,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. MWG Management Ltd. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $88.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.86. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $2,696,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,046,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,888,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $3,660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,239 shares of company stock valued at $22,996,753. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

