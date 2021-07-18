BlackRock Inc. Invests $35,000 in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 606,309 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 463,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 348,118 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,141,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

LAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $13.26 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 98.92, a quick ratio of 98.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.