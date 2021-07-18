Canada Pension Plan Investment Sells 9,010,422 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,010,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $208,681,373.52. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

EXAS opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 72.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,169 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $201,627,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after buying an additional 1,155,691 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,198,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,670,000 after buying an additional 872,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAS. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

