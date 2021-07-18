Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total transaction of $7,709,830.00.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $633.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.66, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $643.51. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $418.02 and a one year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 67.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 77.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.14.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

