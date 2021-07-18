Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total transaction of $7,709,830.00.
Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $633.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.66, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $643.51. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $418.02 and a one year high of $688.03.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 67.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 77.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.14.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
