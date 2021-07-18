Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Director Buys $6,500,000.00 in Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Director Charles Drucker purchased 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORGN opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.71. Origin Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

