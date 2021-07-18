Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the June 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vitru stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Vitru worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTRU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Vitru in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ:VTRU opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.95 million and a PE ratio of 31.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.77. Vitru has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

