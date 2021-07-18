Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $94.98, but opened at $90.88. Autoliv shares last traded at $91.31, with a volume of 14,455 shares.

The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.31.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $107,676,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,242,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Autoliv by 22.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,737,000 after buying an additional 620,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 661.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,019,000 after buying an additional 440,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Autoliv by 2,354.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,168,000 after buying an additional 322,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.74.

Autoliv Company Profile (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

